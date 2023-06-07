BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain down on the year overall. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $591.50/mt on Tuesday, its first decline since June 1. The G20-HSFO Index sank by $8/mt to $486.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $780/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.42/bl to $76.29/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices slumped by $13.50/mt to $572/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $9.50/mt to $539/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $7.50/mt to $559/mt, and at Houston they gained $1.50/mt to $532.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.22/bl at $76.07/bl as of 9:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.66/mt fall in bunker prices.