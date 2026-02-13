Uni-Fuels Renews ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has renewed its ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications for biofuel bunker supply. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker trading firm Uni-Fuels has renewed its ISCC certification for its Singapore subsidiary, Uni-Fuels Pte Ltd, for biofuel bunker supply.

The company has renewed both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications, the firm said in a press release on Thursday.

Uni-Fuels first secured the certifications in February last year and completed its first ISCC-certified biofuel delivery in 2025.

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is a globally recognised certification system for sustainable supply chains, including biofuels.

“Our first biofuel delivery in 2025 marks a key milestone for Uni-Fuels, supported by the renewal of our ISCC certification,” Tan Guan Kai, Vice President of Operations at Uni-Fuels, said.

The company said the renewal reinforces its focus on traceable, compliant, sustainable fuel supply as regulations tighten, including the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations.

Established in 2021, Uni-Fuels offers bunker fuels at major shipping hubs, including Singapore, Seoul, Dubai, Shanghai and Limassol.