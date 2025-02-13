Singapore's Uni-Fuels Secures ISCC Certification for Biofuel Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has won both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker trading firm Uni-Fuels has obtained ISCC certification, demonstrating its sustainability credentials in accordance with EU compliance.

The company has secured both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is a globally recognised certification system for sustainable supply chains, including biofuels.

Several global bunker suppliers have obtained ISCC certification in response to the growing demand for biofuel bunkers.

For bunker firms, ISCC certification serves as an assurance that the biofuels they provide meet certain quality standards.

"These globally recognized certifications reinforce our commitment to responsible marine fuel trading and compliance with evolving regulations, including EU RED II, EU ETS, and FuelEU Maritime," Uni-Fuels said.