Engine Manufacturer MAN Plans Retrofits to Ammonia Bunkers by 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipowners may be able to shift from burning VLSFO to ammonia without buying a new vessel. File Image / Pixabay

Shipowners will be able to retrofit their ships to run on ammonia as soon as 2025, according to engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions.

"We are working to have a package ready for retrofits by early 2025, approximately one year after the first ammonia engine is delivered to the yard," Brian Østergaard Sørensen, head of two-stroke at MAN, said in an interview with engineering publication Diesel Gas Turbine Worldwide earlier this month.

The retrofit package will be aimed at MAN's existing ME-C, ME-LGIP and ME-LGI engines, Sørensen said.

The ability to retrofit ships running on conventional fuels to use ammonia would be a significant boost to the economic case for ammonia taking over as the dominant bunker fuel in the coming decades. Removing the need for the entire global fleet to be replaced before it can run on ammonia would cut a large amount off the overall cost of shifting to zero-carbon fuels.