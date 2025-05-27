Europe Leads Global LNG Bunkering Fleet Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A report from IGU indicates that small-scale bunkering vessels enable LNG bunkering in ports lacking infrastructure. Image Credit: Wilhelmsen

The International Gas Union's 2025 World LNG Report reveals that Europe currently leads the global LNG bunkering market with the largest fleet capacity, operating 25 LNG bunkering vessels with nearly 191,000 m3 capacity.

Close behind, the Asia-Pacific region operates 17 LNG bunkering vessels with a combined capacity of around 180,000 m3. Key players in this region include China, South Korea and Singapore, which are rapidly expanding their LNG bunkering capabilities to support growing demand.

The global LNG bunkering fleet grew from 47 in 2023 to 56 in 2024. This growth is reflected in the dramatic increase in LNG consumption by vessels, which has surged significantly since 2020 as more LNG-fuelled ships join the global fleet.

Despite this promising growth, the report points to significant challenges. Infrastructure development—such as port storage facilities, bunkering equipment and trained personnel—has not kept pace with fleet expansion, creating operational bottlenecks.

These issues highlight the need for continued investment and coordination to ensure LNG bunkering can meet future demand.

Additionally, smaller LNG bunkering vessels are playing an increasingly important role by providing flexible refuelling options in ports lacking large-scale infrastructure, enabling LNG adoption on coastal and short-sea shipping routes that are often overlooked.

As Europe and other regions expand their LNG bunkering fleets, addressing infrastructure gaps will be critical to fully realise LNG's potential as an alternative marine fuel.