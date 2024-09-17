LNG Carrier Joins UN Methane Monitoring Body

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OGMP 2.0: a UN initiative. File Image / Pixabay.

Liquified natural gas carrier Seapeak has become a member of a body that reports and verifies methane emissions from oil and gas operations.

The Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0) is a voluntary initiative launched under the auspices of the United Nations. Seapeak is the first shipping entity to become a member.

By joining the initiative, Seapeak said its aim is to manage methane emissions better.

"What one can't measure, one can't manage," said the head of Seapeak, Mark Kremin. "Our first step as an OGMP 2.0 member is to install better measuring equipment across our LNG fleet," Kremin added.

Seapeak's carrier fleet comprises just under 100 vessels.