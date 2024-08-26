Wärtsilä, Eidesvik Partner on World's First Ammonia-Fuelled PSV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The conversion of Viking Energy is slated for early 2026 with the vessel anticipated to enter into service later in H1 2026.

Wärtsilä and Norwegian shipowner Eidesvik today said they have partnered to bring the world’s first ammonia-fuelled platform supply vessel (PSV) into service.

The pair have signed a contract that will see Wärtsilä provide the necessary equipment for the conversion offshore PSV Viking Energy to operate with ammonia fuel.

That include the engine, fuel gas supply system, and exhaust after-treatment system.

The vessel is on contract to energy major Equinor.

Ammonia is slated to play a key role in the future marine fuel mix as the industry looks to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

“With this new contract, together with Eidesvik, Wärtsilä is proud to be at the forefront of this movement,” Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä, said in comments released alongside the announcement.

“Decarbonisation is front and centre of our strategy and we are committed to developing and delivering sustainable solutions which not only ensure the viability of sustainable fuels, but also their safety.”