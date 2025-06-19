New York's Staten Island Ferry Begins Transition to Renewable Diesel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Staten Island Ferry has begun its transition to renewable diesel, with all city vessels set to follow by 2026. Image Credit: NYC

New York City's government-operated Staten Island Ferry has begun its shift to renewable diesel, following the first barge delivery of 336,000 gallons of hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel to Staten Island.

The ferry fleet consumes about 4.5 million gallons of fuel annually, the NYC government website stated on Tuesday.

The renewable diesel or biofuel, made from waste materials such as used cooking oil and tallow, replaces conventional marine diesel as part of the city’s broader goal to cut GHG emissions by 50% by 2030.

The transition follows successful testing by the Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), which found cleaner engine performance and reduced carbon buildup.

DCAS is now looking to ramp up the use of renewable diesel across the city’s marine operations, including various government agency fleets such as the New York City Police Department (NYPD) Harbour Patrol.

"We are now doing the same with the city's vessel programs, including at DOT, DEP, NYPD, FDNY, EDC, and Parks, Keith Kerman, DCAS Deputy Commissioner and NYC Chief Fleet Officer, said.

“By July 2026, all city trucks and vessels will use renewable diesel and be powered by used cooking oil and waste tallow."