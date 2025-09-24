IBIA Calls IMO Adoption of Net-Zero Framework 'Imperative'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker industry body says IMO must act now or face a patchwork of regional carbon schemes. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker industry body IBIA has urged IMO member states to adopt the Net-Zero Framework when it is put to a vote next month, describing the decision as “imperative” for shipping decarbonisation.

Adoption of the framework would ensure shipping stays on track to reach net-zero GHG emissions by or around 2050, the organisation said in an email statement on Wednesday.

IBIA says it supports IMO as the primary regulatory body of international shipping.

“A failure to maintain this role risks the proliferation of national and regional carbon-pricing mechanisms, leading to additional barriers to trade.”

The association also called for swift work on an incentive mechanism to reward ships using low- or zero-emission marine fuels. Such a measure would, it argued, give fuel producers an early market signal and help secure the investment needed to scale up supply.

IBIA further welcomed intersessional progress on fuel supply chain issues, but said greater clarity was urgently needed on technical matters, including default emission factors for bunkering.

The group emphasised that the Net-Zero Framework would strengthen traceability and verification in marine fuels, supporting both the industry’s climate goals and the IMO’s role as global regulator.