Airbus Ro-Ro's to Get Kite Sails

The SeaWing automated kite system. Image Credit: AirSeas / Airbus

Having until recently been condemned to the history books by most, wind-power technology for the commercial fleet has received another nod of approval, this time by Airbus who is set to fit kite sail technology to a number of its Ro-Ros.

The SeaWing automated kite systems are being provided by Airbus “start-up” AirSeas and employ parafoil technology to tow a vessel, resulting in an expected improvement in fuel economy of 20%.

“When mounted on a vessel, SeaWing can be launched by the simple activation of a switch. The kite deploys, unfurls and operates autonomously; with its system collecting and analysing meteorological and oceanic data in real-time to optimise performance while ensuring maximum safety,” Airbus explains.

“When the towing effect is no longer required, SeaWing automatically refolds and is recovered – ready for its next utilisation.”

Airbus’ Ro-Ro’s are used to transport large aircraft parts among its production sites in Europe and to the U.S..

The news is the latest endorsement for wind technology that comes amid rising interest in all types of bunker saving technology.

Last week, Maersk Tankers said it will test a Flettner rotor-based wind propulsion system onboard an LR2 tanker in a move it says "could take us to a new playing field."