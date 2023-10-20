Sing Fuels Adds Board Member From UBS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vishal Rathee has joined the Sing Fuels board as a non-executive director as of this month. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Global commodity trading firm Sing Fuels has added a new member to its board from Swiss lender UBS.

Vishal Rathee has joined the Sing Fuels board as a non-executive director as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Rathee has worked for UBS since November 2021, serving currently as co-head of the firm's Asia-Pacific direct investment group and wealth management syndicate.

"With over 24 years of experience in investment banking, wealth management, and corporate strategy, Vishal's expertise will help drive growth, innovation, and sustainability at Sing Fuels," the company said in the post.

Sing Fuels was founded in 2012 and has offices in Singapore, Dubai, Greece, the UK and the US.