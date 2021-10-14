Ferry Company Scandilines Books Second Rotor Sail Installation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The sail will be installed next year. Image Credit: Scandilines

Ferry company Scandilines has ordered a rotor sail system from Norsepower to be installed on one of its ferries following its first installation last year.

The company has ordered a rotor sail for its ferry the M/V Berlin, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Norsepower also installed one of its sails on board the M/V Copenhagen last year.

"We expected the M/V Copenhagen Rotor Sail to provide a 4-5% CO2 reduction," Michael Guldmann Petersen, chief operating officer of Scandilines, said in the statement.

"That expectation has been met, so we have now taken the next step and prepared the sister ferry M/V Berlin for installation."

The M/V Berlin's usual voyage between Rostock and Gedser is particularly suitable for the rotor sail, as the prevailing wind will be perpendicular to the sail, Norsepower said.

The sail will be installed next year.