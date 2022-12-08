Signal Ocean Can Estimate Ships' Emissions to Within 10% Margin of Error

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Research from maritime software developer Signal Ocean has demonstrated its models can estimate ships' emissions to within a 10% margin of error.

The firm uses AIS data to estimate vessel emissions, taking into account stops for bunker operations, idle times, repairs, loads and discharge operations.

Having checked its estimates against real data from about 40 tankers in the Signal Maritime pool, the firm has found its models are accurate to within a 10% margin of error, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company's software allows shipping companies to check their performance in relation to the upcoming Carbon Intensity Indicator regulations from the IMO.

"CII estimations for any vessel or voyage, past, current or future, allow Signal Ocean users to factor in environmental performance at the time they are weighing their chartering options," Dimitris Tsapoulis, COO of Signal Ocean, said in the statement.

"Anecdotally, traders using the service reported back accuracies that were very close to their own internal calculations, based on actual measurements; we were delighted to see yet another data point in Signal Maritime's figures."