Shipergy Launches New Platform Tracking Variations in Bunker Energy Content

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daniel Rose is CEO of Shipergy. Image Credit: Shipergy

Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy has launched a new service tracking variations in energy content between different bunker fuels.

Failing to keep track of these variations could be costing shipping companies as much as $25/mt in fuel bills, CEO Daniel Rose told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The new AI-powered platform, Energy Beacon, analyses global fuel-quality data to provide port-by-port insights on the varying predicted energy content of the different fuels on offer.

On Monday the company saw the energy density of VLSFO on offer in Singapore ranging from 39.9 MJ/kg to 42.1 MJ/kg.

"That's a difference of around 5%," Rose told Ship & Bunker.

"If two fuels are priced similarly — say at $510 per tonne — a vessel choosing the lower-energy option could effectively lose around $25 per tonne in value.

"Over a typical 1,000-tonne stem, that's $25,000 of potential value left on the table.

"Higher-energy fuels don't just save money — they can let a vessel sail up to 5% further on the same fuel quantity, improving voyage efficiency, profitability, and emissions performance.

"Energy Beacon reveals these hidden differences, enabling smarter, value-driven procurement decisions."