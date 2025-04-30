Peninsula Hires Bunker Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lyon was previously director of marine fuel marketing at UET Marine in Houston. Image Credit: Grant Lyon / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has hired a new bunker trader in Houston.

Grant Lyon has rejoined Peninsula's Houston office as a physical desk trader as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Lyon was previously director of marine fuel marketing at UET Marine in Houston from June to December of last year.

He had earlier worked for Peninsula from 2019 to 2024, for Coastal Flow Measurement from 2016 to 2019 and for LQM Petroleum Services from 2012 to 2016.

"Excited to be back working with some familiar faces and looking forward to helping grow the company's physical presence in the US Gulf in the years to come," Lyon said.