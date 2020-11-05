BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Company Fednav Seeks Head of Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job could be based in Canada or Europe. File Image / Pixabay

Canadian shipping company Fednav is looking to hire a head of bunkers, according to a job posting on the firm's website.

The company is seeking candidates with at least 10 years' experience of oil or bunker trading, and the location of the role could either be in its Montreal headquarters or in Europe.

The key responsibilities of the role are as follows, according to the posting:

Purchase of oil for the entire Fednav fleet

Manage overall bunker supplier evaluation process (i.e., price, quantity, quality, and other performance metrics)

Negotiate and manage bunker contracts

Collaborate with the Operations and Chartering teams for optimal bunker planning and sourcing

Develop and maintain a quality management system for sourcing

Handle dispute resolutions, identify, and resolve all bunker-related operational issues

Analyze trends and generate reports and advise management and the commercial team

Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers

Optimizing contractual purchasing terms

Proactive in advising and in handling new legislations and new bunkering specifications

Ensure bunker purchasing is following legislations and internal policies

Responsible for the Bunker team performance development

To see the post in full, click here.