Carnival Cruise Line Extends Cancellations to June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ships will be a much rarer sight at ports for much of this year. File Image / Pixabay

Carnival Cruise Line has extended the period during which all of its sailings are cancelled to late June, the company said Monday.

All sailings up to and including June 26 will be cancelled, the company said in a statement on its website. Sailings on board the Carnival Radiance will be cancelled up to November 1, on the Carnival Legend up to October 30 and on the Carnival Sunrise up to October 19.

Cruises have been one of the worst-hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several outbreaks on board cruise ships in the first quarter leading some ports to turn them away, and a rapid drop in demand from the general public.

The cruise industry is responsible for about 4% of global bunker demand.