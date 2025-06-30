Færder Tankers Secures ABS Approval for Ammonia Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2028 and will support the transport and bunkering of ammonia. Image Credit: Færder Tankers

Norwegian shipping firm Færder Tankers Norway has received approval in principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the design of a 50,000 m3 dual-fuel ammonia bunkering vessel.

Named the Workhorse, the vessel has been developed in collaboration with ship design firm SDARI, Færder Tankers said in a LinkedIn post last week.

It is designed to transport liquid ammonia and perform bunkering operations. It will also be capable of carrying LPG.

"The vessel will be equipped with retractable azimuth thruster forward, tunnel thruster in the stern as well as pitch propeller on the main engine," the firm said.

Last year, Færder Tankers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with energy infrastructure investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to develop ammonia-fuelled gas carriers to support the transport and bunkering needs of CIP's ammonia projects.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2028.