OCI Fuels Completes First e-BDN Methanol Delivery in Rotterdam with ZeroNorth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OCI Fuels now plans to roll out e-BDN deliveries across its operations. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

OCI Fuels has completed the first fully digital delivery of green methanol at the Port of Rotterdam using ZeroNorth's electronic bunker delivery note (e-BDN) solution.

The delivery, carried out in partnership with barge operator UniBarge, marks a significant step toward digitalising the green fuel supply chain, ZeroNorth said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

By replacing traditional paperwork with a streamlined digital process, the e-BDN system improves operational efficiency and transparency for all parties involved.

"This marks the first of many digital green fuel deliveries - and points to the broader change happening in the bunker industry, Nicolai Bendixen, Managing Director at ZeroNorth Bunker, said.

"As the industry adapts to new fuels, regulatory pressure, and growing expectations around transparency, solutions like eBDN will play a key role."

OCI Fuels plans to roll out the e-BDN system across its broader operations as it expands its low-carbon fuel offerings.