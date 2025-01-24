BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 24, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $614.50/mt on Thursday, having reached its lowest level since January 15 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $514/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $10.50/mt to $793.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.71/bl to $78.29/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $4/mt to $596.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1.50/mt to $549/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $587.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $3.50/mt to $585/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.04bl from the previous session's close at $78.33/bl as of 7:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

