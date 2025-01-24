BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $614.50/mt on Thursday, having reached its lowest level since January 15 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $514/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $10.50/mt to $793.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.71/bl to $78.29/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices slipped by $4/mt to $596.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1.50/mt to $549/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $587.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $3.50/mt to $585/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.04bl from the previous session's close at $78.33/bl as of 7:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.