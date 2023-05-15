BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices declining for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $582/mt on Friday, paring its weekly gain to $8/mt. The G20-HSFO Index lost $6/mt to $481.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7.50/mt to $779/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.81/bl to $74.17/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $569/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $8/mt to $528.50/mt, at Fujairah they lost $9.50/mt to $552/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $534/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.11/bl at $74.28/bl as of 9:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.83/mt rise in bunker prices.