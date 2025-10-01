BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices sank with crude on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to their lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $4.50/mt to $518.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since September 24.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $7/mt to $450/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5/mt to $768.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.06/bl to $66.03/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6.50/mt to $488.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $4.50/mt to $454/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $7.50/mt to $486.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $7.50/mt to $483/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $66.13/bl as of 4:13 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.