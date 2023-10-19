BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are advancing this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5/mt to $683/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since October 2. The G20-HSFO Index gained $8/mt to $560.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $970/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.60/bl to $91.50/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $11/mt to $683.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $0.50/mt to $619.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $10/mt to $671.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $633/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.46/bl at $91.04/bl as of 8:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $3.46/mt fall in bunker prices.