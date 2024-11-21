BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Little Changed as Crude Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite a fall in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $586/mt on Wednesday, having reached the highest level since November 12 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $4/mt to $488/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $759/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.50/bl to $72.81/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $6.50/mt to $569.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $514/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $0.50/mt to $561/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $547.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.52/bl from the previous session's close at $73.33/bl as of 7:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.92/mt rise in bunker prices.