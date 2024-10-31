Shell Reports Expectations-Beating $6 Billion Profit in Q3

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wael Sawan took over as Shell CEO in January 2023. Image Credit: Shell

Global energy company Shell has reported a profit of $6 billion for the third quarter of this year.

The firm saw adjusted earnings of $6.028 billion in Q3, down from $6.293 billion the previous quarter and from $6.224 billion a year earlier, it said in a results statement on Thursday.

Analysts had forecast earnings of $5.36 billion for Q3.

"We continue to deliver more value with less emissions, whilst enhancing the resilience of our balance sheet," Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell, said in the statement.

"Today, we announce another $3.5 billion buyback programme for the next three months, making this the 12th consecutive quarter in which we have announced $3 billion or more in buybacks."