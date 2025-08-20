FueLNG Marks 500th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered K Line’s ship with LNG bunkers at Singapore. Image Credit: FueLNG

LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has completed its 500th ship-to-ship LNG bunker supply operation in Singapore.

The firm bunkered a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), Amphitrite Highway, owned by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) with LNG bunkers, it said in a recent LinkedIn post.

FueLNG carried out its 300th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Singapore in December 2024.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to our shareholders Shell and Seatrium for their unwavering support, and thanks to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for their steadfast guidance, and special thanks to all our customers for placing their trust in FueLNG," it said.

A total of 41,500 mt of LNG bunker was sold in July in Singapore, down by 3.9% on the year and 25% drop from June's level.