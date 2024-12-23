Asia/Pacific News
FueLNG Completes 300th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Singapore
The firm bunkered Eastern Pacific Shipping's vessel the Lake Shirasagi at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage on December 22. Image Credit: FueLNG
LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has completed its 300th ship-to-ship LNG bunker supply operation in Singapore.
The firm bunkered Eastern Pacific Shipping's vessel the Lake Shirasagi at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage on December 22, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
The operation was also the 300th global LNG bunker supply operation for EPS.
"This milestone comes in a year of significant growth for LNG-fueled vessels and newbuild orders," FueLNG said in the post.
"In Singapore, annual LNG bunkering volumes have reached new highs in 2024."
FueLNG carried out its 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunker supply operation in June. The firm carried out 24 such operations in 2021, its first year offering the service.