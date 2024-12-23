FueLNG Completes 300th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered Eastern Pacific Shipping's vessel the Lake Shirasagi at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage on December 22. Image Credit: FueLNG

LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has completed its 300th ship-to-ship LNG bunker supply operation in Singapore.

The firm bunkered Eastern Pacific Shipping's vessel the Lake Shirasagi at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage on December 22, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The operation was also the 300th global LNG bunker supply operation for EPS.

"This milestone comes in a year of significant growth for LNG-fueled vessels and newbuild orders," FueLNG said in the post.

"In Singapore, annual LNG bunkering volumes have reached new highs in 2024."

FueLNG carried out its 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunker supply operation in June. The firm carried out 24 such operations in 2021, its first year offering the service.