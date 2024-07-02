FueLNG Completes 200th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered about 9,000 m3 of LNG to the CMA CGM Bahia at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage in Singapore on June 29. Image Credit: FueLNG

LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has completed its 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in Singapore.

The firm delivered about 9,000 m3 of LNG to the CMA CGM Bahia at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage in Singapore on June 29, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The company took on its first LNG bunker delivery vessel, the FueLNG Bellina, in February 2021, and completed 21 ship-to-ship operations with it in its first year of operations.

It took on a second delivery vessel, the FueLNG Ventosa, in May 2023.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate our 200th STS LNG bunkering operation," Saunak Rai, general manager of FueLNG, said in the post.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our stakeholders – Seatrium, Shell, our esteemed customer CMA CGM, and the authorities at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Their collaboration and commitment have been instrumental in helping us reach this significant milestone."