Auramarine to Work With Quadrise on Maritime Decarbonisation Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jason Miles is CEO of Quadrise. Image Credit: Quadrise

Fuel systems firm Auramarine is set to join forces with emulsion fuel technology company Quadrise on maritime decarbonisation projects.

The two companies have signed a collaboration agreement on emulsion fuels, biofuels and fuel supply systems, they said in an emailed statement on Monday.

As part of the cooperation, the two companies will combine their resources and networks to jointly develop and promote new sales opportunities.

The plan is for Auramarine's expertise in retrofits and modular fuel supply systems to help find markets for Quadrise's fuel technology on a wider scale.

"We are delighted to sign this collaboration agreement with Auramarine, who have extensive experience and an enviable track record in the design, supply and servicing of fuel systems for conventional and future fuels," Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said in the statement.

"This collaboration is in line with our strategy of working with new channel partners to decarbonise shipping, adding the necessary expertise, network and resources of Auramarine in marine fuel systems to accelerate the implementation of MSAR®; and bioMSAR™ fuel conversions globally."