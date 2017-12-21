Wärtsilä Aims to Optimise Customer Fuel Savings Through Trident Acquisition

Trident services will be integrated with Eniram's analytics to optimise hull cleaning cycles. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Through the acquisition of Trident B.V. (Trident) and the integration of its services with Eniram's analytics, Wärtsilä says it has expanded its "vessel-as-a-service" value offering to achieve maximum fuel savings by optimising hull cleaning cycles.

"This acquisition supports Wärtsilä's strategy on several fronts, starting from Wärtsilä's purpose to enable sustainable societies with smart technologies. Reduced fuel consumption, efficiency improvements, and higher utilisation rates are always on the top of the operators' agenda," said Tamara de Gruyter, Vice President of Area North Europe and Propulsion System Services at Wärtsilä Services.

"At the same time, environmental issues are becoming an integral part of customers´ business planning. Trident is a pioneer in the development of environmentally sound solutions for example hull cleaning."

The enterprise value of the transaction is €17.5 million ($20.75 million) with an additional €3.5 million ($4.15 million) earn-out, based on the business performance in the coming years.

The acquisition is expected to be finalised in January 2018.

"We are very excited to join Wärtsilä," said Adrie Huijbregts, Trident's Managing Director.

"We have identified several synergies between the companies, such as the ability to develop more specific products due to increased knowledge, and thus provide an even more enhanced offering to our customers."