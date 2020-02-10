Hydrogen Bunkers in Spotlight After Debunked Reports of Bill Gates Superyacht Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Links to Microsoft founder turn out to be false, but still puts hydrogen bunkers in the spotlight. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The use of hydrogen as a marine fuel was thrust into the public eye today following now debunked reports that billionaire Bill Gates had ordered the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht at a cost of £500 million ($644 million).

The design for the 112 m hydrogen-fuelled Aqua was first publicised by marine architects Sinot at the Monaco Yacht Show last year.

The UK's Sunday Telegraph were among those widely reporting the move, but later today Sinot published a statement saying the reports were "factually incorrect".

"The Hydrogen concept Aqua is not linked to Mr. Gates (or his representatives) in any form or matter," it said, adding that the vessel remains a concept under development.

Even without an order the news will have brought to public attention the viability of hydrogen as a marine fuel, which is one of a number of fuels tipped to become a future marine fuel of choice for the marine shipping industry.

With politics and public opinion set to play an important role on how the future marine fuels landscape develops, it could also provide a boost to supporters of hydrogen as an alternative fuel to cut the shipping industry's greenhouse gas emissions, particularly if it sets a trend among other wealthy businessmen seeking to burnish their environmental credentials.

This story was update to reflect Feb 10 to reflect Sinot's comments