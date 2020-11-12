Brazil: Offshore Vessel Switched to Hybrid Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An offshore vessel. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering firm Wartsila and Brazilian ship operator CBO are to convert an offshore vessel to hybrid propulsion.

The move will be a first in Latin America, Wartsila said in a statement.

The ship, CBO Flamengo, will be fitted with a battery pack under the Wartsila hybrid solution package.

Improved energy use will see less fuel consumed as well as a reduction in emissions, the company said.

The equipment is to be delivered to the CBO ship in April next year.