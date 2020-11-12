World News
Brazil: Offshore Vessel Switched to Hybrid Operation
Thursday November 12, 2020
An offshore vessel. File Image / Pixabay
Engineering firm Wartsila and Brazilian ship operator CBO are to convert an offshore vessel to hybrid propulsion.
The move will be a first in Latin America, Wartsila said in a statement.
The ship, CBO Flamengo, will be fitted with a battery pack under the Wartsila hybrid solution package.
Improved energy use will see less fuel consumed as well as a reduction in emissions, the company said.
The equipment is to be delivered to the CBO ship in April next year.