BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices pared their recent gains on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in six sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $671/mt on Wednesday, having reached the highest level since November 22 on Tuesday. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $3/mt to $530.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $1/mt to $902/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.43/bl to $85.95/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $648.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $601.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $1.50/mt to $650/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $665.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were up by $0.50/bl from the previous session's close at $86.45/bl as of 7:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $3.77/mt rise in bunker prices.