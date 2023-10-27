Gasum Completes First LNG Ship-to-Ship Bunkering of a Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its delivery vessel the Kairos for the operation. Image Credit: Gasum

Gas firm Gasum has completed its first ship-to-ship bunkering of a cruise ship with LNG.

The firm bunkered MSC Cruises' ship the MSC Euribia with LNG at Hamburg on October 24, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The company used its delivery vessel the Kairos for the operation.

"These operations eventually put Hamburg on the map of the ports offering LNG bunkering to the shipping industry, opening to the full decarbonisation potential of LNG," Gregoire Hartig, a marine LNG sales and business development executive at Gasum, said in the post.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.