Ecospray Amine-Based Tech Enables Up to 80% CO2 Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maurizio Archetti, President of Ecospray. Image Credit: Ecospray

Engineering firm Ecospray says its amine-based carbon capture technology is ready for adoption in the shipping market, with the ability to capture up to 80% of CO2 emissions from vessel exhaust.

Ecospray sees onboard carbon capture system as a more sustainable and competitive option for maritime applications, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The system uses an amine liquid to absorb CO2 from the ship's exhaust gases inside a scrubber. This CO2 liquid is then sent regeneration unit, where a process called thin-film regeneration uses a combination of heat, vacuum and a small amount of steam to release the captured CO2.

The released CO2 is later liquefied and stored onboard in cryogenic tanks for later offloading, while the amine is reused in the scrubber.

According to Ecospray, its approach is highly energy-efficient, using up to 50% less energy than comparable technologies. This efficiency is largely due to the system's ability to draw heat from the ship's engine cooling system, eliminating the need for additional fuel use.

Over the past 18 months, the firm has trialled and refined this technology.

"Our objective is to make carbon capture not only technically feasible but also economically sustainable for shipowners, Maurizio Archetti, president of Ecospray, said in the statement.

"This technology, now commercially available, is designed to be integrated into broader decarbonization strategies and enables existing vessels to significantly reduce their emissions and comply with the CO2 reduction targets set by the IMO."