BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fifth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices sank sharply last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices dropped at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $552/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since September 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $493.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7/mt to $745.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.90/bl to $70.36/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $505.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $4.50/mt to $496/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11.50/mt to $506/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $1/mt to $516/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.11/bl from the previous session's close at $70.25/bl as of 9:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.83/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.