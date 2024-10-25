IBIA Seeks Candidates for Four Board Seats

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The four vacancies are for board members whose term will be ending on March 31, 2025. File Image / Pixabay

An election is being held for four upcoming vacancies on industry body IBIA's board.

The four vacancies are for board members whose term will be ending on March 31, 2025, IBIA said in a note to members on Thursday.

Candidates -- who must be IBIA members, and proposed and seconded by other members -- need to send their completed nomination forms to tara.morjaria@ibia.net by December 13.

"Members of IBIA are invited to propose candidates for election who in their opinion will make a meaningful contribution to the running of the Association," the organisation said.

"Prospective Board Members should be aware that being a Board Member is not just a titular position; they are expected to take an active part in the activities of the Association."