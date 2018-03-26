IMO2020: Trafigura Confirms its 32 Newbuild Tankers Will Have Scrubbers

All 32 newbuild tankers will feature scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

Trafigura today confirmed it will install scrubbers on 32 newbuild tankers currently under construction.

The order for the crude oil and product tankers was placed last June and valued at more than $1.35bn.

"The first vessels will be delivered in October this year. All will be equipped with scrubbers," Trafigura said in an emailed statement to media including Reuters and S&P Global Platts.

Details on the cost of installing the scrubbers was not provided.

With the global sulfur cap on marine fuel falling to 0.50% on January 1, 2020, from this date vessels must either switch to burning compliant fuel or install an exhaust gas cleaning system (scrubber) if they are to continue burning the same HSFO bunkers they do today.

Fewer vessels than originally expected are choosing scrubbers despite an apparently compelling business case for the technology and the tanker segment is no exception, with Gibsons Earlier this month predicting that scrubbers will continue to play a "minor role" for the tanker segment in the run up to January 1, 2020.