Terntank Orders Fifth Tanker With Methanol Propulsion and Wind Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be built in China. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Terntank has ordered a fifth vessel with wind-assisted propulsion and the ability to run on methanol.

The firm has exercised an option to order the 15,000 DWT chemical and product tanker from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The tanker is the fifth in a series of ships, with the first due for delivery in March 2025 and the latest in July 2027.

"Our customers are already seeing the benefits of these high-performance, low-consumption ships, and we're committed to further reducing our environmental footprint with sails, methanol, and expanded shore power usage," the company said in the post.