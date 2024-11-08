IBIA CONVENTION: New ECA May Present 'Huge Opportunity' for Alt Fuels in Med

by Ship & Bunker News Team

2050 Marine Energy's Adrian Tolson delivered a presentation at the IBIA convention this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The establishment of a 0.1% sulfur emission control area in the Mediterranean next year may present a 'huge opportunity' for alternative fuels in the region, according to consultancy 2050 Marine Energy.

From next year ships in the Mediterranean will either need to use maximum 0.1% sulfur fuels -- down from 0.50% at the moment -- or use a scrubber, with the grace period for compliance coming to an end on May 1.

The combination of that change with European regulations on GHG emissions from shipping could deliver a significant stimulus to alternative fuel supply in the region, Adrian Tolson, owner of 2050 Marine Energy, said at the IBIA Annual Convention 2024 in Athens on Wednesday.

"I think there's a huge opportunity for alternative fuel supply to develop, for bio and LNG to become both ECA and greenhouse gas solutions," Tolson said.

"But they're both challenged by a lack of infrastructure; there's really quite a lack of storage available, particularly in the Western Med."

Tolson estimates Mediterranean biofuel blend and LNG bunker demand at 140,000 mt/year and 240,000 mt/year respectively in 2024, rising to 410,000 mt/year and 550,000 mt/year respectively in 2026.