Valerie Ahrens Steps Down From Bunker Holding Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ahrens first joined the company in September 2022, serving on the board of Bunker One LNG in addition to her senior directorship. Image Credit: Valerie Ahrens / LinkedIn

Valerie Ahrens has stepped down from her senior directorship at global marine fuels group Bunker Holding after three years with the company.

Ahrens has stepped down as senior director of alternative fuels and carbon markets at Bunker Holding as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post.

The firm announced a change in management this week, with Peder Møller set to take over as CEO from Keld Demant as of October 6.

Ahrens first joined the company in September 2022, serving on the board of Bunker One LNG in addition to her senior directorship.

She had earlier worked for Shell from 1994 to 2021, starting out as a consultant and serving most recently as head of strategy for Shell Energy Europe and environmental products.

"I am grateful for the owners' family to have trusted me build from scratch the department New Fuels and Carbon markets to become the market leader of low carbon fuels suppliers globally in the maritime industry," Ahrens said.

"I leave Bunker Holding proud of having created the best Green team in the bunker industry, having positioned the company as the front runner supplier through our successes in supplying Biofuels, LNG, EUAs and partnering with methanol and ammonia producers.

"[I am] looking forward to the next chapter after my garden leave."