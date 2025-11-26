ExxonMobil Expands Range of Biofuel Blends Available at UK Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's delivery ports in the UK are Plymouth, Portland, Poole, Southampton and Portsmouth. File Image / Pixabay

US energy producer ExxonMobil has expanded the range of biofuel blends it supplies at ports in the UK.

The firm is now able to offer 0.10% sulfur bio-MGO blends and 3.50% sulfur bio-HSFO blends at ports on the south coast of the UK, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Blends of varying biofuel content up to B30 are available for these grades.

"After successfully supplying bio marine fuel blends in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region (VLSFO B30, ULSFO B25) and Singapore (VLSFO B24) since the early 2020s, we have expanded our range of biofuel blends in the UK," the company said.

The firm's delivery ports in the UK are Plymouth, Portland, Poole, Southampton and Portsmouth.