Port State Control to Begin Warning Vessels Not Ready for IMO2020

Letters will be issued from January 1, 2019, one year ahead of the new global sulfur cap. Image Credit: Paris MoU

From January 1, 2019 the Tokyo and Paris MOU port state control authorities will begin warning vessels deemed not ready for the new IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

"The aim is to increase awareness of the ships' crew and company on the matter and to remind and encourage compliance with Regulations 14 (*1,*2) and 18 of MARPOL Annex VI from 1 January 2020," the authorities said.

"The letter of warning will be issued to ships found not yet ready for compliance with the relevant requirements that will enter into force on 1 January 2020."

Particular checks will be made on SOx records, Sulphur oxides, Sulphur content of fuel used, and any Alternative arrangements for SOx management - typically the use of a scrubber.

"Deficiencies in the areas listed above may be recorded by the Paris MoU if the regulations were in place now," the warning letter reads.

The authorities said from January 1, 2020 it will then focus on a number of new areas, including that there are records of the bunker delivery notes (BDNs) and associated samples or records are kept on board, and the fuel has an appropriate sulfur content for the area of operation.

The full warning letter can be read here.