GAC Bunker Fuels Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification demonstrates the firm's credentials as a trusted supplier of sustainable marine fuels. Image Credit: GAC Bunker Fuels

Marine fuels firm GAC Bunker Fuels has been awarded ISCC certification.

The certification enables the firm to supply fully sustainable and traceable marine biofuels, GAC Bunker Fuels said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"That means we can supply fully sustainable, traceable marine biofuels that meet strict environmental and social standards, helping our customers reduce their carbon footprint and stay compliant with FuelEU Maritime, ETS and other evolving regulations," it said.

"These certifications reflect the groundwork we've put in – not just to meet a standard, but to deliver real value to customers moving toward net zero, Martyn McMahon, global director at GAC Bunker Fuels, said.