Yara to Promote Ammonia Bunkers Within Gas Body SGMF

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of the marine energy mix in future decades. File Image / Pixabay

Commodities firm Yara is set to promote the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel within the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF).

The firm has become a member of the SGMF and is set to take a place on its board of directors, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. After establishing its Yara Clean Ammonia unit last year, the company is seeking to promote ammonia as an alternative bunker fuel.

"SGMF has already build a strong reputation and increased the awareness of safe, effective and sustainable use of gaseous fuels in the maritime industry," Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, president of Yara Clean Ammonia, said in the statement.

"Their current activities are expanding to include ammonia, of which we are appreciative.

"By becoming a member of the board of directors, YCA can effectively add value and create clarity on the implications of ammonia for the maritime industry.

"Our ambition is to accelerate ammonia as fuel and making carbon free shipping a reality."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of the marine energy mix in future decades, but more research and development work to address its safe use will be needed first.