BUNKER PRICES: G20-VSLFO Index Sinks for Sixth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices continued to drop at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to sink at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a sixth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $621.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since July 26. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $499.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $848.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.79/bl to $75.84/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $15/mt to $589/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $8/mt to $532.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $0.50/mt to $596/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6/mt to $553/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.63/bl at $76.47/bl as of 6:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.74/mt rise in bunker prices.