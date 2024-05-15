Bergen Bunkers Wins ISCC Certification for Biofuel Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has been awarded both ISCC EU and ISCC+ certifications as of May 8. Image Credit: Bergen Bunkers

Marine fuels firm Bergen Bunkers has won ISCC certification for the trading of biofuels.

The company has been awarded both ISCC EU and ISCC+ certifications as of May 8, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"These certifications validate our ability to responsibly trade biofuels, showcasing our dedication to environmental stewardship," the company said in the post.

"We look forward to assist both new and existing clients in navigating the diverse world of green fuels, towards a more sustainable future."

ISCC certification demonstrates a firm's environmental credentials, and is increasingly used as an indicator that a supplier can responsibly handle biofuels and guarantee their sustainability.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.