BUNKER JOBS: Transparensea Fuels Seeks Broker in Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join the firm's office in New Canaan. Image Credit: Transparensea Fuels

Bunker brokerage Transparensea Fuels is seeking to hire a broker for its office in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience in shipping, commodities or marine fuels, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

You will be responsible for developing relationships with new clients and suppliers

You will help customers look at upcoming voyage operations and associated costs and assist them in making the decisions that are best for them

You will work closely with your clients and suppliers, to ensure their continued happiness, and continued business

You will be tasked to keep up with the changing landscape of marine fuels

You will be facilitating fuel quotes and processing sales of marine fuels

You will keep tabs on orders, ensuring that they are delivered and that the client is satisfied. If there is a concern, you are there to help resolve it

You will entertain your clients when possible. You'll utilize these excursions to create stronger relationships within your client and supplier portfolio

You will be encouraged to find new and better ways to bring added value to our clients

You will be helping our team with projects and research that we can use to expand our revenue streams and levels of support to our client portfolio

