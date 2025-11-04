Singapore and South Korea to Develop Green Shipping Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two countries seek to promote green marine fuels and develop bunkering infrastructure. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore and South Korea authorities have signed an agreement to establish a green and digital shipping corridor between the two nations.

The agreement will see both nations work together to support the transition to zero or near-zero emission marine fuels, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on its website on Monday.

They plan to develop bunkering infrastructure, align technical standards, share expertise, conduct joint trials, and provide training for maritime stakeholders.

"The Republic of Korea and Singapore are key maritime partners in Asia, and together we will lead efforts to achieve international shipping decarbonisation," Chun Jae Soo, South Korea's Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, said.

"Through this cooperation, both countries will promote the adoption of green fuels and digital solutions, contributing to the sustainable growth of the global maritime sector."