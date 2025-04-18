New LNG Carrier Joins QatarEnergy's Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG carrier features dual-fuel LNG engines from WinGD. Image Credit: NYK

A newly built dual-fuel LNG carrier with a capacity of 174,000 m3, the Al Tuwar, has joined QatarEnergy's fleet.

It is one of 12 vessels being constructed by NYK, K Line, Malaysia's MISC and China LNG Shipping as part of QatarEnergy's ongoing fleet expansion program, NYK said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The naming ceremony took place at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China, and the Al Tuwar is expected to begin commercial operations in May.

It features dual-fuel LNG engines from Swiss engine maker WinGD, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The vessel will utilise boil-off gas from cargo as a fuel source.

Boil-off gas refers to the vaporised portion of liquefied gas cargo, such as LNG or ethane, that naturally evaporates due to heat ingress during transportation.